Lucroy sits for the second straight game Monday against Minnesota.

Lucroy hasn't been reportedly dealing with any injuries, but there's a chance he's dealing with something, as he hasn't sat for back-to-back games at any previous point this season. Kevan Smith starts again behind the plate. The Angels could be simply trying to get Smith more time, as he's hitting .296/.397/.444 on the season.

