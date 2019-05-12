Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Resting Sunday
Lucroy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Angels are giving Lucroy a routine breather for the series finale, opening up a start behind the plate for Kevan Smith. The owner of a six-game hitting streak heading into the weekend, Lucroy took a step back with an 0-for-7 showing at the dish between the first two games of the series.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...