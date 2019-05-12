Lucroy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Angels are giving Lucroy a routine breather for the series finale, opening up a start behind the plate for Kevan Smith. The owner of a six-game hitting streak heading into the weekend, Lucroy took a step back with an 0-for-7 showing at the dish between the first two games of the series.