Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Scores run in return

Lucroy (illness) went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.

The catcher missed only one game with the stomach illness. Lucroy came around to score on a David Fletcher two-run single in the second inning. Lucroy is hitting .267 with seven homers, 23 runs scored and 22 RBI in 44 games this season.

