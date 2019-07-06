Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Sitting Saturday

Lucroy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Houston, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Lucroy has a short, three-game hitting streak but has been poor dating back to late May, posting a .163/.239/.175 slash line over his last 28 contests. Dustin Garneau will get the nod behind the plate Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories