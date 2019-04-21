Lucroy is not in Sunday's lineup against the Mariners, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

He has been getting a lot of work in the early going, but he'll get the day game off. Lucroy is hitting .371 with zero home runs and a 4:2 K:BB over his last 35 at-bats. Kevan Smith will start behind the dish, hitting sixth.

