Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Suffers concussion and broken nose

Lucroy was diagnosed with a concussion and a broken nose following a collision at the plate with Jake Marisnick on Sunday.

The pair of injuries will likely take Lucroy a fair amount of time to recover from, though he has yet to be placed on the injured list. He'll have to wait until the swelling has gone away to deal with the fracture, which the Angels don't expect to happen until after the All-Star break, so a trip to the injured list appears to be all but guaranteed. Dustin Garneau will be the Angels' top catcher with Kevan Smith (hand) also on the injured list.