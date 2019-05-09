Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Takes seat in series finale
Lucroy is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.
Lucroy gets a breather for the day game after logging three consecutive starts behind the dish, paving the way for backup backstop Kevan Smith to enter the lineup. After a slow start to the season, Lucroy's bat has begun to heat up of late. Over his past six starts, Lucroy has gone 8-for-22 with five extra-base hits, including four of his five home runs in 2019.
