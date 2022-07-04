Villar went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts Sunday in a loss to the Astros.

Villar slotted in as the Angels' leadoff hitter and starting third baseman in his first game with the club, but he didn't have much of an impact on the team's slumping offense. The veteran walked in his second at-bat but didn't otherwise reach base. Villar is expected to take over as Los Angeles' primary third baseman while Matt Duffy (back) remains on the injured list, but it isn't certain if he'll take on leadoff duties on a frequent basis.