The Angels signed Holloway to a minor-league contract April 23.
Holloway worked out with the Angels' Arizona Complex League affiliate for a while but has since been assigned to Double-A Rocket City, where he will give the Halos some experienced relief depth. The 28-year-old last appeared in the majors with the Marlins in 2022 and has posted a 3.92 ERA and 38:28 K:BB across 39 frames at the big-league level.
