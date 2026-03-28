Angels' Jordan Romano: Works ninth again in Friday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Romano struck out two in a perfect ninth inning during Friday's 6-2 win over the Astros.
While it wasn't a save situation, Romano was nearly back in the form he displayed as the Blue Jays' closer a few years ago, topping out at 95.7 mph with his fastball and fanning Joey Loperfido and Yordan Alvarez to secure the win. The right-hander has worked back-to-back days to begin the season, posting a 3:1 K:BB over two scoreless frames with one save, and he appears to be the clear top high-leverage option for manager Kurt Suzuki, at least until Kirby Yates (knee) is healthy. Romano likely won't be available Saturday if the Angels have another late lead to protect, however.
More News
-
Angels' Jordan Romano: Notches save in opener•
-
Angels' Jordan Romano: Possible closer with Yates out•
-
Angels' Jordan Romano: Still in mix for save chances•
-
Angels' Jordan Romano: Angels do not have set closer•
-
Angels' Jordan Romano: Lands with Halos•
-
Phillies' Jordan Romano: Remains shut down from throwing•