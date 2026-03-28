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Romano struck out two in a perfect ninth inning during Friday's 6-2 win over the Astros.

While it wasn't a save situation, Romano was nearly back in the form he displayed as the Blue Jays' closer a few years ago, topping out at 95.7 mph with his fastball and fanning Joey Loperfido and Yordan Alvarez to secure the win. The right-hander has worked back-to-back days to begin the season, posting a 3:1 K:BB over two scoreless frames with one save, and he appears to be the clear top high-leverage option for manager Kurt Suzuki, at least until Kirby Yates (knee) is healthy. Romano likely won't be available Saturday if the Angels have another late lead to protect, however.

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