The Angels called Adams (jaw) up from their minor-league camp to serve as a reserve outfielder in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

With two games on the docket for the Angels, the team decided to bring in some reinforcements from the minors to provide depth off the bench. Adams is expected to finish the second of the Angels' split-squad games in center field, making it safe to conclude that he's made a full recovery from the broken jaw that forced him to finish his first professional campaign in the training room. The 2018 first-round pick is expected to open the upcoming campaign in short-season ball before likely getting a look at a full-season affiliate in the second half.