Adams' contract was selected from Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Tuesday's game in Atlanta.

The 23-year-old outfielder's bat may not be ready for success against big-league pitching, but Adams is a strong defensive center fielder. He slashed .264/.351/.465 with 13 home runs and 37 steals in 89 games at Triple-A, although in the Pacific Coast League that still equates to below league average production (93 wRC+). Adams hasn't been a league-average hitter since a nine-game run at High-A in 2019. He had a 27.7 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A and turns 24 in October.