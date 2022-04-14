Adams was removed from High-A Tri City's game Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Jared Tims of Talkin' Halos reports.

Adams struggled in 71 games for Tri City last season with a .600 OPS, but he entered Wednesday's contest 7-for-16 with four RBI, four runs and a stolen base through four games this year. It's unclear if the 22-year-old will require a stint on the injured list.

