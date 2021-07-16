Through 25 games for High-A Tri-City, Adams is hitting just .186/.266/.268 with one homer, seven steals, 13 RBI and 12 runs.

Worse yet, he's struck out 40 times in 109 plate appearances -- a 36.7 percent clip -- with observers such as FanGraphs' Brendan Gawlowski saying that he looks lost at the dish. Adams has elite speed and the tools to be a quality defender, but his power hasn't manifested as the Angels would have hoped and his hit tool is proving to be a major issue. The plus side is that he's still just 21 years old and an impressive athlete, and perhaps the lower-leg injury that sidelined him earlier this season is to blame for his timing (or lack thereof) at the plate, but unless he turns things around, he's likely to tumble out of the top 100 on most prospect lists.