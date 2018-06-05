Angels' Jordyn Adams: Grabbed by Angels with No. 17 overall pick

The Angels have selected Adams with the 17th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Adams comes with some signability risk, as he is a four-star wide receiver recruit who is committed to play football and baseball at North Carolina, where his father is a defensive line coach. However, he showed this year that he is more than just an uber-tooled up athlete -- he can also hit a little -- so he could receive a large enough bonus to convince him to turn pro. He has top-of-the-scale speed, and at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, he should be able to remain at least a plus-plus runner while growing into potentially plus raw power. His speed should allow him to be an impact defender in center field, which puts less pressure on his bat. As with most two-sport athletes with these kinds of tools, there are questions about his hit tool -- if there weren't he would have been a candidate to go 1-1. Considering he has made strides in that department over the past calendar year, it's fair to expect him to continue to improve as a hitter, especially once he fully dedicates himself to baseball. When factoring in all the tools, there's a case that Adams has more fantasy upside than any player in this class.