Adams was promoted to Double-A Rocket City on Thursday.
Adams spent the first three months of the campaign with High-A Tri-City, slashing .228/.308/.306 with zero homers, 22 RBI and 18 stolen bases over 249 plate appearances. Despite the mediocre slash line, he notably reduced his strikeout rate to 21.7 percent after finishing with an ugly 37.8 percent rate in 307 plate appearances at the same level last season. Adams has started off well in his first stint at Double-A, going 5-for-8 with a run and two RBI over his first two games.
More News
-
Angels' Jordyn Adams: Strikeouts down at High-A•
-
Angels' Jordyn Adams: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Angels' Jordyn Adams: Enduring brutal campaign at High-A•
-
Angels' Jordyn Adams: Activated off minor-league IL•
-
Angels' Jordyn Adams: Joining major-league camp•
-
Angels' Jordyn Adams: Part of 60-man roster•