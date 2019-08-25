Adams was promoted to High-A Inland Empire on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Adams, the 17th overall pick in the 2018 draft, slashed .250/.346/.358 with seven homers, 31 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 97 games with Low-A Burlington this season. His slash line jumped to .296/.424/.556 through seven games in August, leading to the promotion.

