The Angels reassigned Adams to minor-league camp Friday.

The 23-year-old outfielder reached Double-A for the first time last season, slashing .249/.326/.359 through 236 plate appearances. He certainly turned some heads this spring with a 1.004 OPS and four steals, but there remains more for Adams to do before he's ready for Triple-A and the majors -- bringing down his 29.7% strikeout rate would be a good start.

