Adams will open the year with Low-A Burlington, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

This is a typical assignment for a 19-year-old position player who was taken in the first round of the previous year's draft, but it's noteworthy with Adams because he is still a pretty raw hitter, and this assignment should give him a challenge. Don't panic if he doesn't get off to a great start against Low-A pitchers, but if he were to have a seamless transition, that would be an excellent sign.

More News
Our Latest Stories