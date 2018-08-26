Adams is currently dealing with a broken jaw, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Adams' jaw is wired shut, so it's safe to say he won't be getting into minor-league action for a bit. No timetable for his return has come forth, though he's expected to have the wires removed from his mouth Friday, according to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com. It's also encouraging that he is able to continue working out while he's sidelined with this injury.

