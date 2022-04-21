Adams (ankle) returned to action Wednesday for High-A Tri-City, going 1-for-5 with two RBI and one steal.

He missed a week with a minor ankle injury. Adams is hitting .381/.417/.524 with zero home runs and two steals through five games. Most importantly, he has only struck out three times in 21 at-bats after logging a 37.8 K% at this level last year. Look for him to get the bump to Double-A in the coming weeks if he keeps producing.