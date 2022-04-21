Adams (ankle) returned to action Wednesday for High-A Tri-City, going 1-for-5 with two RBI and one steal.
He missed a week with a minor ankle injury. Adams is hitting .381/.417/.524 with zero home runs and two steals through five games. Most importantly, he has only struck out three times in 21 at-bats after logging a 37.8 K% at this level last year. Look for him to get the bump to Double-A in the coming weeks if he keeps producing.
More News
-
Angels' Jordyn Adams: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Angels' Jordyn Adams: Enduring brutal campaign at High-A•
-
Angels' Jordyn Adams: Activated off minor-league IL•
-
Angels' Jordyn Adams: Joining major-league camp•
-
Angels' Jordyn Adams: Part of 60-man roster•
-
Angels' Jordyn Adams: Likely to be part of player pool•