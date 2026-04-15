Angels' Jorge Soler: Stays hot with fifth homer Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soler went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Yankees.
After Mike Trout and Jo Adell both went deep off Ryan Weathers in the top of the first inning, Soler hit a solo shot of his own to make it back-to-back-to-back homers for the Angels. It was Soler's fifth long ball of the young season and his fourth in the last seven games. In that span, Soler owns a 1.185 OPS with 10 RBI, seven runs scored and a 4:7 BB:K across 31 trips to the plate.
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