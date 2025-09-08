Soler (back) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday.

Soler has been on the 10-day injured list since late July while nursing low back inflammation, but he will now be likely forced to be sidelined until the end of the 2025 season. The 33-year-old compiled a .215 average with 12 home runs, 34 RBI and 31 runs scored over 279 at-bats in 82 contests with the Angels this year.