The Angels selected Rivera with the eighth pick of the Rule 5 draft.
Arguably the best pure prospect to be selected in this year's Rule 5 draft, Rivera was left unprotected and was passed over by several teams because he is a couple years away from being big-league ready as a starter. The Angels will deploy the 23-year-old righty out of the bullpen and may continue to develop him as a starter after the 2021 season. He most recently logged a 3.81 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 95 strikeouts in 75.2 innings at Low-A in 2019 as a member of the Astros organization.