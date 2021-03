Rivera is listed among the Angels' available bullpen options for Monday's "B" game, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Rivera was a late arrival to spring training while he dealt with visa issues, but he's since resolved his immigration status and has cleared all COVID-19 intake testing. A Rule 5 selection in December, Rivera is expected to break camp as a member of the Los Angeles bullpen, but the Angels likely won't count on the 24-year-old to fill a high-leverage role to begin the season.