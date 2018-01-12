Angels' Jose Alvarez: Avoids arbitration with Angels
Alvarez agreed to a one-year, $1.05 million deal with the Angels on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.
This was the first offseason as an arbitration-eligible player for Alvarez. The left-hander appeared in 64 games for the third straight year, compiling a 3.88 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 48.2 innings of relief. Looking ahead to this season, Alvarez should receive a decent amount of time on the field as one of the lone left-handed options in the Angels' bullpen.
