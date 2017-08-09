Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Alvarez's demotion will leave the Angels without a left-handed arm in their bullpen, but adding outfield depth was apparently a greater priority, as Cesar Puello was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move to give the big club five outfielders. Though Alvarez has tossed eight scoreless innings spanning his last six appearances with the big club, he's still carrying a middling 4.50 ERA and 1.25 WHIP on the season, which had kept him out of the conversation for setup duties.