Angels' Jose Alvarez: Demoted to Triple-A
Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Alvarez's demotion will leave the Angels without a left-handed arm in their bullpen, but adding outfield depth was apparently a greater priority, as Cesar Puello was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move to give the big club five outfielders. Though Alvarez has tossed eight scoreless innings spanning his last six appearances with the big club, he's still carrying a middling 4.50 ERA and 1.25 WHIP on the season, which had kept him out of the conversation for setup duties.
More News
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...