Play

Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Alvarez's demotion will leave the Angels without a left-handed arm in their bullpen, but adding outfield depth was apparently a greater priority, as Cesar Puello was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move to give the big club five outfielders. Though Alvarez has tossed eight scoreless innings spanning his last six appearances with the big club, he's still carrying a middling 4.50 ERA and 1.25 WHIP on the season, which had kept him out of the conversation for setup duties.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast