Alvarez allowed two hits, but struck out three over a scoreless inning in Wednesday's win over the Rockies.

Alvarez is quietly having a breakout season in a bullpen that has struggled of late. The 29-year-old owns a 1.04 ERA with a healthy 4.5 K/BB ratio through 17.1 innings. His 2.57 FIP (3.72 career mark) indicates that we are witnessing an improved pitcher, and not just a lucky start to the campaign.