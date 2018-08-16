Alvarez was credited with the win after firing a scoreless inning while allowing a hit and striking out two against the Padres on Wednesday.

Alvarez has been effective in relief this season, posting a 2.68 ERA with 49 strikeouts over 50.1 innings. The 29-year-old hasn't been used in any save situations, but he has established himself as manager Mike Scioscia's top left-handed arm out of the bullpen.