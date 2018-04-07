Alvarez had a walk and a strikeout over 1.1 innings in Friday's 13-9 victory over the Athletics.

Alvarez has spun 4.1 scoreless innings so far this year. The 29-year-old should reach double-digit holds for the third consecutive season serving as the Angels' top left-handed option out of the bullpen. He doesn't offer enough in terms of ratio help to sustain value outside of very deep hold leagues.

