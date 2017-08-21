Play

Alvarez has been called up to the major leagues, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports Monday.

With both JC Ramirez (forearm) and Andrew Bailey (shoulder) headed to the disabled list, the Angels needed a fresh arm. The Angels are light on lefties, so despite his 4.50 ERA in 36 innings for the big club thus far in 2017, Alvarez will get another shot at the show.

