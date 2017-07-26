Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels were in need of some fresh arm out of the bullpen after six different relievers were needed to cover 7.2 innings in Tuesday's series opener with the Indians, so Alvarez will be shipped back to Triple-A while Brooks Pounders moves up to the big leagues. Alvarez made four appearances during his latest stint with the Angels, tossing four scoreless innings and striking out five batters.