Alvarez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Alvarez is back with the big club after notching three scoreless appearances for the Bees, taking the place of Eduardo Paredes in the Angels' bullpen. The 28-year-old has compiled a 4.76 ERA and 32:10 K:BB through 34 major-league innings this season, and he figures to serve in a middle relief role with Bud Norris, Blake Parker and Cam Bedrosian holding down the back end.