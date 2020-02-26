Angels' Jose Briceno: Gets start behind dish
Briceno (shoulder) will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers.
Briceno made his spring debut in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Brewers, entering the contest behind starting catcher Anthony Bemboom. The 27-year-old will now get his first start of the Cactus League slate, signaling that he's fully healthy again after missing much of the 2019 campaign with a strained shoulder. The backstop is attending camp as a non-roster invitee and is expected to open the upcoming season at Triple-A Salt Lake.
