Briceno (shoulder) will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers.

Briceno made his spring debut in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Brewers, entering the contest behind starting catcher Anthony Bemboom. The 27-year-old will now get his first start of the Cactus League slate, signaling that he's fully healthy again after missing much of the 2019 campaign with a strained shoulder. The backstop is attending camp as a non-roster invitee and is expected to open the upcoming season at Triple-A Salt Lake.