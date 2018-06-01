Briceno went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to Detroit.

It was Briceno's second start since being called up May 20, and he has now homered in both of those appearances. The rookie backstop did have a throwing error in his previous start, which is a reminder that he is unlikely to unseat the defensive wizard, Martin Maldonado, in a starting role, even with the latter's offensive struggles throughout his career. Briceno, however, could play his way into sticking around as the club's primary backup even after Rene Rivera (knee) returns in four to six weeks.

