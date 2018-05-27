Briceno went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Yankees.

Making his first appearance in a big-league game after his promotion last weekend, Briceno had an incredible debut in the hallowed grounds of Yankee Stadium. The 25-year-old's performance wasn't exactly flawless -- he committed a throwing error, and got thrown out in turn at second base on a very awkward slide trying to turn his single into a double -- but those miscues pale in comparison to his career firsts. Considering he managed only a .554 OPS last season in 95 games between Double-A and Triple-A, however, Saturday's big night seems unlikely to be repeated any time soon.