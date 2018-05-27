Angels' Jose Briceno: Impressive debut Saturday
Briceno went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Yankees.
Making his first appearance in a big-league game after his promotion last weekend, Briceno had an incredible debut in the hallowed grounds of Yankee Stadium. The 25-year-old's performance wasn't exactly flawless -- he committed a throwing error, and got thrown out in turn at second base on a very awkward slide trying to turn his single into a double -- but those miscues pale in comparison to his career firsts. Considering he managed only a .554 OPS last season in 95 games between Double-A and Triple-A, however, Saturday's big night seems unlikely to be repeated any time soon.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....