Angels' Jose Briceno: Inks deal with Angels
Briceno agreed to a minor-league deal with the Angels.
Briceno slashed a disappointing .194/.242/.316 at Double-A Mobile before being promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake, where he saw only 10 at-bats. The 25-year-old catcher has spent the majority of the past two seasons at Double-A, and will need to do more at the plate if he has any hopes of sniffing the major leagues in the future. He will likely stay in a similar role next year within the Angels minor league system.
