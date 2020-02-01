Angels' Jose Briceno: Invited to Angels' camp
Briceno (shoulder) signed a contract with Los Angeles, which includes an invitation to spring training.
The terms of the contract are not yet known, though the backstop will begin camp with the big-league club. He was released by the Angels at the beginning of August and figures to serve as organizational depth during the 2020 campaign, assuming he's healthy.
