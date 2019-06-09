Briceno (shoulder) is expected to remain sidelined at Triple-A Salt Lake for "a while" longer, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Salt Lake placed Briceno on its 7-day injured list back on May 20 with a strained shoulder and it doesn't sound like he's made much meaningful progress while being shut down over the past three weeks. Briceno's ongoing absence depletes the Angels' catching depth in the high minors, but it's unlikely to impact the big club so long as Jonathan Lucroy and Kevan Smith both maintain health.