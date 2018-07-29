Angels' Jose Briceno: Opportunities increasing
Briceno will start at catcher and bat ninth Sunday against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Briceno moved up a rung on the depth chart after Gold Glove-winning backstop Martin Maldonado was traded to the Astros on Wednesday. The 25-year-old is regarded as a defense-first backstop and appears slated to split time behind the dish with the newly recalled Francisco Arcia.
More News
-
Angels' Jose Briceno: Goes deep in second start•
-
Angels' Jose Briceno: Impressive debut Saturday•
-
Angels' Jose Briceno: Called up to majors•
-
Angels' Jose Briceno: Inks deal with Angels•
-
Angels' Jose Briceno: Receives invite to big league spring training•
-
Angels' Jose Briceno: Traded to Angels on Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?