Briceno will start at catcher and bat ninth Sunday against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Briceno moved up a rung on the depth chart after Gold Glove-winning backstop Martin Maldonado was traded to the Astros on Wednesday. The 25-year-old is regarded as a defense-first backstop and appears slated to split time behind the dish with the newly recalled Francisco Arcia.