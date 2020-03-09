Angels' Jose Briceno: Slowed by shoulder issue
Briceno has not played in a game since Feb. 26 due to a right shoulder issue, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
News of the shoulder problem is particularly concerning since Briceno was limited to 22 games in Triple-A last season due to issues with the same shoulder. Pending recovery, he is expected to open the campaign back in the minors.
