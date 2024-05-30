The Angels transferred Cisnero (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Cisnero landed on the injured list April 28 due to inflammation in his right shoulder, and his move to the 60-day IL will require him to be sidelined until at least June 27. The 35-year-old right-hander began throwing off a mound May 19, but the Angels have not yet indicated when they plan on having him face live hitters. Michael Stefanic (quad) was reinstated from the 60-day IL in a corresponding move to fill Cisnero's roster spot.