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Angels' Jose Fermin: Scoreless stretch screeches to halt

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Fermin was charged with a blown save against Colorado on Monday after he gave up five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two batters over two-thirds of an inning.

Fermin entered Monday having tossed nine straight scoreless outings spanning 7.2 innings, though he had been playing with fire given his 8:8 K:BB during that span. The right-hander was summoned in the eighth frame Monday and again struggled with his control, throwing only 23 of 39 pitches for strikes and issuing two free passes while also uncorking a wild pitch. However, he wasn't able to maneuver his way around that wildness this time, as the Rockies rocked him for four hits, including two doubles and a three-run homer off the bat of Hunter Goodman. Fermin has worked his way up to a high-leverage role and had notched a hold in three of his previous four appearances coming into Monday, but he'll likely be a shaky option for the team if he's unable to get his walks down.

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