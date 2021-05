Angels manager Joe Maddon said Iglesias was removed early in Saturday's 14-11 loss to the Dodgers due to back tightness, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Iglesias went hitless in his lone at-bat before he was removed from the contest in the top of the fifth, when the Angels were trailing 8-0. The shortstop can be viewed as day-to-day heading into the Freeway Series finale Sunday.