Iglesias went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Cleveland.

Iglesias had one of three home runs for the Angels on Tuesday and his was the final one of the evening as he knotted the game up at five in the seventh with a solo shot to left. It was the third home run of the year and the first since April 26 for him. Iglesias has only hit over ten homers once in his career, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect too much power from him, but he does have a good track record of making contact and getting on base. The 31-year-old is slashing .273/.299/.367 with three home runs, 11 RBI and 17 runs scored. His on-base percentage should improve with some more patience at the plate as his 2.1 percent walk rate is currently tied for the lowest mark in his major league career.