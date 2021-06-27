site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Jose Iglesias: Not in Sunday's lineup
Iglesias is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Rays, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Iglesias will sit for the second time in four games as Jeff Fletcher shifts to shortstop and Luis Rengifo takes over at the keystone.
