Angels' Jose Iglesias: Not starting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Iglesias isn't starting the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Twins.
Iglesias went 1-for-4 in Game 1 of the doubleheader. David Fletcher will shift to shortstop while Jose Rojas starts at second base in the second game.
