Iglesias was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Friday, retroactive to May 26.

Iglesias had been held out of the lineup during the last three games due to his hamstring injury, but manager Joe Maddon was hopeful that the shortstop would be able to return by the end of the weekend. Iglesias will now have additional time to recover, but it's not yet clear whether he'll spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the injured list. David Fletcher will likely serve as the primary shortstop in Iglesias' absence, while Jose Rojas could see additional time at second base. Catcher Anthony Bemboom was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move.