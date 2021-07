Iglesias went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Iglesias singled in each of his first two at-bats and then later walked and scored in the ninth to make it a 5-4 ballgame. The 31-year-old has four multi-hit performances over his last seven games and is slashing .274/.308/.395 with seven homers, 26 RBI, 35 runs scored, three steals and a 10:43 BB:K over 276 plate appearances this season.