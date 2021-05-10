site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-jose-iglesias-remains-out-of-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Jose Iglesias: Remains out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Iglesias (back) isn't starting Monday against the Astros, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Iglesias will miss a second straight game after he exited Saturday's contest due to back tightness. David Fletcher will start at shortstop in Monday's series opener.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 10 min read